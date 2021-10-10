This foolproof no-bake chocolate cake is perfect for any celebration. My dad’s been making it my entire life.

Obviously I’m biased, but I think my dad’s celebration cake would fit in with every family.

When I asked my dad what inspired the Konstantinides Torte, he told me it was actually his older sister who first taught him how to make it. She used ladyfingers for the base, but when my dad moved to the US from Greece he couldn’t easily find them in the supermarket, so he went with Nilla Wafers instead.

It’s such a simple cake to pass down within the family. And, since it’s so versatile, it’s really easy to modify. As my dad told me, “One recipe can really be used for anything you want!”

But, mostly, this cake is super special to me because of its history, and I know I’ll be making it for my own friends and family for decades to come.

I hope it brings you as much joy as it has for us.