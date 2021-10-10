This foolproof no-bake chocolate cake is perfect for any celebration. My dad’s been making it my entire life.

- I learned how to make my dad’s celebration cake, which he’s been whipping up since I was a kid.
- It includes layers of Nilla Wafers and chocolate whipped cream filling, plus chocolate chips.
- My dad’s delicious no-bake recipe is quick and foolproof, and I think any family would love it.
My dad is behind one of my favorite pasta dishes with his incredible pastitsio, which I truly believe is better than lasagna.
After sharing that beloved family recipe, I asked my dad to teach me another one of his classics. And this time we’re making dessert.
This foolproof recipe barely takes 15 minutes to make. And you can easily modify the ingredients to satisfy any taste.
- 1/2 box Nilla Wafers
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 1 cup milk
- ⅓ cup brandy
- 1 4-ounce (113.40g) semi-sweet chocolate bar
- 2 tablespoons powdered sugar
- Semi-sweet chocolate chips
If you’d rather make a strawberry and whipped cream version of this cake, you can skip the chocolate bar and replace the chocolate chips with strawberries — or any other fruit — instead.
“You could also do the chocolate whipped cream with strawberries if you want,” my dad added. “And if you still want to put chocolate chips, nobody’s stopping you from putting chocolate chips!”
My dad, as you may have gathered, is very into chocolate.
First, fill a pot with just enough water so that the second pot touches it when you place it on top. Then, break the semi-sweet chocolate bar into smaller pieces and throw them in the second pot.
If that sounds like too much work, my dad said you can also just melt the chocolate in the microwave.
Then we added two tablespoons of sugar to the cream and turned the mixer to high speed.
My dad said this is also a great time to check if your filling is sweet enough.
“If you want more sugar, this is your time to add it,” he told me.
(If you want to go alcohol-free, that’s totally fine! This recipe is completely customizable).
And you don’t need to place each cookie in the milk-and-brandy bath one by one. I did this at first and my dad just laughed at me.
“This would take all night if we did it that way!” he exclaimed.
But don’t put too many cookies in the bath either. You don’t want them to get too soggy before you place them on the pan.
“It just means you’ll use more cookies and have a thinner layer of whipped cream with this recipe,” he added. “Or you can just make more whipped cream.”
“It’s the reward for the chef — and whoever helps — to lick the bowl,” my dad told me sagely.
“You don’t have to worry, ‘Oh, is it ready? Did I overcook it? Is it going to raise?’ like with other cakes” he told me.
Plus, the recipe is so simple. My dad didn’t even have it written down until I asked him to for this article.
“It’s very easy to remember,” he said. “You don’t even have to remember the proportions, you can just mix and match and put whatever you want there.”
“It’s always trial and error, and it’s very hard to fail. If you put too much brandy? It’s okay! And if you put too little, you know next time to put a little more.”
The chocolate in the mousse is sweet but subtle, and the Nilla Wafers add some great texture (plus who doesn’t love a little kick from that brandy).
This cake is obviously great for the hotter months, but it’s also perfect for any season. My dad makes this for my sister’s birthday in November, and for my mom (with strawberries swapped for chocolate) a month later.
After all, chocolate and cookies taste good no matter the season.
It’s such a simple cake to pass down within the family. And, since it’s so versatile, it’s really easy to modify. As my dad told me, “One recipe can really be used for anything you want!”
But, mostly, this cake is super special to me because of its history, and I know I’ll be making it for my own friends and family for decades to come.
I hope it brings you as much joy as it has for us.