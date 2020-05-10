9 easy at-home cocktails to thank mum with this Mother's Day

Peter Schiazza/Getty Images Make mum’s day with these easy cocktails.

This Mother’s Day, show mum some gratitude with this easy, boozy concoctions that she can sip in bed.

From fruity cocktail delights to a tipsy espresso surprise, these DIY drinks offer a sweet surprise.

Try a watermelon bellini, an Irish coffee, or a Cinco de Mayo delight with a Mother’s Day twist.

Order alcohol to your door on one of many delivery services.

Nothing says “I love you” to mum more than a little appreciation and a helpful hand around the house – or a perfectly mixed drink. Why not show a little extra love this Mother’s Day by mixing up a sweet cocktail surprise?

These nine unique cocktails pack a powerful punch and taste as sweet as mum is. They can be made with ingredients found around the house – and delivered with mum’s breakfast in bed. And, if mum prefers something simple, you can order her a bottle of wine over several delivery services, such as Drinks & Co, Drizly, or Postmates.

Here are nine simple cocktails to bring a smile to mum’s face this Mother’s Day.

1. Grand 75

Courtesy of Grand Marnier Grand 75.

Citrus and champagne with a touch of simple syrup: This concoction hits all the flavours – sweet, sour, and bitter.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

3/4 oz. fresh lemon juice

1 bar spoon simple syrup

2 oz. dry French champagne

Orange twirl garnish

Instructions:

Combine Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge, simple syrup, and fresh lemon juice in a shaker tin Add ice and shake Fine strain into a chilled flute or coupe glass Top with dry French champagne Garnish with an orange twirl

2. Gold Rush

Argonaut Brandy Gold Rush.

Show mum she’s good as gold by making your own honey-based syrup for this Gold Rush.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Argonaut Fat Thumb

3/4 oz. fresh lemon juice

3/4 oz. honey syrup

Instructions:

Make honey syrup: Take two parts raw honey and one part warm water, stir to combine Muddle ingredients in a glass over ice

3. Horse’s Neck

Argonaut Brandy

A little more classic, this four-ingredient cocktail packs a powerful punch despite its elegant appearance.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Argonaut Speculator Brandy

Ginger beer or ginger ale

1-2 dashes of aromatic bitters

Long lemon peel garnish

Instructions:

Combine ingredients into a tall Collins glass

4. Strawberry Kiwi Rosè Sangria

Sarah Tracey

Curated by sommelier and founder of Lush Life blog, Sarah Tracey, this sangria includes ingredients you can order into your house. Or swap out juices and sparkling water with the types you have in your refrigerator.

Ingredients:

Trestoria Rosé Cans

Fresh strawberries

Fresh kiwis

Nature’s Nectar Strawberry Kiwi Juice Drink

PurAqua Grapefruit Belle Vie Sparkling Flavored Water

Instructions:

Dice two kiwis and six strawberries and place in pitcher Add 1/2 cup strawberry kiwi juice and two scoops of ice Add one can of Trestoria rosé and stir to combine Pour into stemmed sangria or wine glasses Top off with grapefruit sparkling water Garnish with a strawberry slice

5. Watermelon Rosé Bellini

Sarah Tracey

Another Tracey hit, this bellini works as a fruity breakfast drink with an alcoholic twist.

Ingredients:

Espritza Sparkling Rosé Wine Cans

Fresh watermelon

Sweet harvest peaches in 100% juice

Lemon juice

Instructions:

Puree 3/4 cup watermelon chunks, 1/3 cup peach slices (with 2 tablespoons of their juice), and 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice in a blender Using a fine-mesh strainer, strain into two champagne flutes, then fill to top with sparkling rosé

6. Apricot Mango Passion Mimosa

Sarah Tracey

Tracey also offers a mimosa for a more classic cocktail, but with a special fruity surprise.

Ingredients:

Espritza Sparkling White Wine Cans

Berryhill Apricot Preserves

Nature’s Nectar Mango Passion 100% Juice

Instructions:

In a cocktail shaker tin, combine 2 tablespoons apricot preserves, 1/2 cup mango passion juice, and fill with ice Shake vigorously until preserves are diluted and mixed into the juice Strain mixture evenly into two flutes Top with sparkling wine

7. Cherry Blackberry Smash

Sarah Tracey

Influencer Tracey’s final recommendation: A black cherry and blackberry bubbly to fizzle a smile into any mum’s day.

Ingredients:

Vista Bay Black Cherry Hard Seltzer

Blackberry fruit spread with 75% fruit

Fresh blackberries

Specially Selected Premium 100% Juices Black Cherry Juice

Instructions:

In a highball glass, add one tablespoon blackberry fruit spread, four fresh blackberries, and 1/4 cup black cherry juice

Muddle to combine

Fill highball glass with ice and top with black cherry hard seltzer

8. Slane and Chambord Irish Coffee

Slane Irish Whiskey

For something that provides a caffeine kick, mix up a sweet and indulgent Irish coffee.

Ingredients:

1 Part Slane Whiskey

2/3 parts Chambord simple syrup (1 part Chambord, 1 part granulated sugar)

Freshly brewed espresso coffee

Whipped cream

Chocolate shavings

Instructions:

Make Chambord simple syrup: Reduce granulated sugar and Chambord Prepare espresso shot Add boiling water to halfway glass Add Chambord syrup, espresso, and whiskey Make Chambord whipped cream Stir, then top with cream float and garnish with chocolate shavings

Chambord whipped cream ingredients:

1.5 cup chilled heavy whipping cream

1 oz. Chambord

3 tablespoons sugar

1/4 teaspoon vanilla

Instructions:

Combine ingredients in a mixing bowl; cream should be straight from the refrigerator Whip; check taste when cream has slight peaks that do not hold Add more sugar or liquor to taste if desired Beat another minute or two until cream is whipped. (It has peaks that bend and curl at the tips.) If you have a mixer, use it! Then just pop a dollop of the whipped cream on top of a Slane Coffee

9. Cinco de Derby

G.H. Mumm

If mum is missing Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby, try this refreshing combination – and make this unique blackberry simple syrup using easy-to-find ingredients.

Ingredients:

2 oz. G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Champagne

1.5 oz. Avion Blanco Tequila

1/2 oz. blackberry cinnamon syrup (1 cup water, 1 pack blueberries, 2 cinnamon sticks, 1 cup sugar)

1/2 oz. fresh lime juice

Instructions:

Make blackberry cinnamon syrup: Combine one cup of water, one pack of blackberries, and two cinnamon sticks broken up in a small saucepan. Warm the ingredients on medium heat until the blackberries start to split and release juice. Add one cup of sugar and gently stir to dissolve. Allow the syrup to cool down, then strain out the solids. Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, and fill with ice Shake to chill and strain into a rocks glass over ice Top with G.H. Mumm Champagne (available on Drinks & Co) Garnish with fresh mint, lime, and fresh grated cinnamon

