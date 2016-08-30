9 easy mug meals any college kid can make in a microwave

Most college kids live in kitchen-less dorms, relying on fast food and the cafeteria for sustenance. This gets old — and unhealthy — fast.
However, most college kids also have a microwave — and little do they know that it can do more than re-heat pizza.
Mug meals are the perfect college dorm cuisine, as they’re quick and easy, and require minimal cleanup.
From breakfast, entrées, to dessert, here are 9 surprisingly delicious meals from Pinterest that any college kid can make in their microwave.
Instead of settling for unhealthy fast food for breakfast, make this warm egg muffin that uses fresh ingredients like scallions and cheddar cheese.
In just two minutes, you can have a fluffy egg dish that will fuel you through that early morning class.
For the detailed recipe, visit Bigger Bolder Baking.
This quick and healthy breakfast may seem decadent, but has only 145 calories and can be made in less than 10 minutes.
This dessert-for-breakfast dish is like eating peanut butter toast from a cup. The oatmeal cake is filling, while the peanut butter center packs a protein punch, making it the perfect meal to start your day.
The portion size is for two, so you can win some brownie points with your roommate.
For the recipe, visit Sugar and Soul.
This recipe is great for any leftover rice you may have, as it's mixed with frozen veggies and eggs.
For the detailed recipe, visit Healthy Nibbles and Bits.
Yup, you can make a cheesy, home cooked lasagna in your microwave. All you need are some pasta sheets, cheese, and tomato sauce.
For the recipe, visit Bigger Bolder Baking.
Salads can get boring, but to get your fresh veggie fix try these five-minute vegetarian enchiladas, which are chock full of black beans, corn, and avocado.
For a quick dessert that is both satisfying and fun, try this vanilla cake recipe from The Big Man's World.
Not only is it vegan, gluten-free, and paleo, its colourful sprinkles will take you back to simpler days.
This surprisingly moist chocolate mug cake gives the oven-baked version a run for its money.
The magic behind this cinnamon roll recipe is the clever use of apple puree. Impress your friends by piping a cool design with some sweet cream cheese frosting.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.