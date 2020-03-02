18 easy meals you can make in the microwave

While French toast is usually made on the stove, you can get a crispy version even in the microwave.
Budget Bytes has a simple recipe that recommends using leftover bread for French toast. The recipe calls for you to place the egg-coated bread into a cup and into the microwave for five minutes.
“This small-batch French toast (or bread pudding) in a mug is an excellent way to not only have a quick treat, but use leftovers and reduce food waste at the same time,” Beth Moncel, writer and chef of Budget Bytes, wrote.
Microwaved mac and cheese would also be a great meal for lunch.
Ella Claire offers at-home chefs a very speedy mac and cheese that can be cooked in the microwave in under 10 minutes in a small cup, using whole grain elbow pasta and cheddar Jack shredded cheese. If you’re looking to take that recipe to the next level, Food Network’s recipe includes American cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, Parmesan, and Dijon mustard.
If you like soup for lunch, you can make black bean soup in the microwave.
“This soup is made in minutes,” Sharon Ullyot from London, Ontario, told Taste of Home. “We enjoy it … Add a salad for a complete meal that’s really tasty.”
For snack time, you can cook up some veggie chips in the microwave.
Skinny Kitchen has a simple recipe that turns all your veggies into delicious, crunchy snacks. All you have to do is cut up your desired vegetables, toss them in your favorite seasonings (from cajun to barbecue), and microwave them until they’re crispy — typically for 5 minutes.
“I have eaten these at least once a day for the past week and I don’t see myself stopping any time soon,” Skinny Kitchen wrote. “So many seasoning options, so many dipping options, it’s the best way to eat your veggies.”
Enchiladas are the perfect dinner to make in the microwave.
“I combined a few great-tasting meatloaf recipes to create this flavorful 15-minute version, which my husband loves. And because it’s made in the microwave, the entree is perfect for busy nights,” Debra from Lincoln, Nebraska, told Taste of Home. “For an extra boost, I flavor the meatloaf with onion soup mix.”
Parmesan chicken recipes are also delicious in the microwave.
Although there are so many ways to cook chicken, using a microwave is the fastest and easiest. Taste of Home has a recipe that only requires you to cook chicken breasts for four to five minutes.
“This quick way to prepare chicken has been a family staple ever since a friend gave me the recipe,” Michael Herman from Carney, Michigan, told Taste of Home. “It’s too good not to share.”
Microwaves can even be used for cooking meals like ropa vieja.
Ropa vieja is a classic Cuban dish that features shredded beef in a piquant tomato sauce. Food Network’s recipe is one of the hardest on this list, as it has you cooking for 50 minutes. By letting the beef slow cook in the microwave, it becomes easy to shred and serve over a plate of rice.
If meat isn’t your thing, then consider a risotto dish, which can also be made in the microwave.
Although it may sound counterintuitive, you can make fried rice in the microwave.
Food.com offers home chefs a simple recipe for microwaved fried rice that includes veggies and bacon. According to that recipe, it only takes five minutes to cook. Meanwhile, Tasty has a fried rice recipe that takes about 10 minutes to cook in the microwave. It takes a bit longer because this recipe includes eggs.
If you love seafood for dinner, you can even poach salmon in the microwave.
“There’s no reason to shy away from cooking fish at home with a recipe as effortless as this one,” Crystal Jo Bruns from Iliff, Colorado, told Taste of Home. “Besides basil, try using dill, fennel or coriander in the herby sauce.”
“Fish has such a high water content, it’s nearly impossible to ruin it,” Delish wrote in one article. “Fish only takes 5 to 6 minutes in the microwave depending on its thickness, and this cooking method is healthy, too.”
If you love a chocolate chip cookie for dessert but hate baking them, you can do it quickly in a microwave, too.
Tasty’s recipe for a microwave cookie says you’ll only need a few ingredients and a mug. After stirring the ingredients together in the mug, you place it in the microwave and then you have a moist, personal cookie.
You can also whip up a quick cake in a mug using the microwave.
Kim’s Cravings has a quick and simple recipe that lets you make a single cinnamon roll-flavored cake in a mug. In under one minute, you can have a tasty dessert, but the secret to this recipe is what’s not in the cinnamon roll.
“I feel like the secret to a light, tender, amazing texture in mug cakes comes from leaving out the eggs,” Kim wrote on her site. “That’s right! No egg in this recipe. It’s not only easier to make a mug cake without an egg, but it turns out so much tastier!”