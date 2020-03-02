18 easy meals you can make in the microwave

While French toast is usually made on the stove, you can get a crispy version even in the microwave.

Budget Bytes has a simple recipe that recommends using leftover bread for French toast. The recipe calls for you to place the egg-coated bread into a cup and into the microwave for five minutes.

“This small-batch French toast (or bread pudding) in a mug is an excellent way to not only have a quick treat, but use leftovers and reduce food waste at the same time,” Beth Moncel, writer and chef of Budget Bytes, wrote.

Food.com has an even simpler recipe that only takes one minute to cook.