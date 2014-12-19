How To Make This Classic Bourbon Cocktail That's Perfect For The Winter

It’s believed that the Manhattan cocktail originated at the Manhattan Club in New York City in the early 1870s. Since then, it’s become a staple in bars and cocktail lounges across the country.

For an easy-to-make at home bourbon cocktail recipe, we turned to the drink masters at Ward III in New York City. Owner and bartender Kenneth McCoy walks us through the “Classic Manhattan.” It has minimal ingredients and only a few steps, but the bold flavour is undeniable.

Sam Rega The Manhattan has few ingredients yet packs bold flavours.

Sam Rega With these easy directions, you’ll be the life of the party.

Produced by Sam Rega. Additional camera by Justin Gmoser.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.