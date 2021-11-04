I’m a chef with 15 years of experience. Everyone should make this one-pan lasagna that’s better than the classic version.

I made easy one-pan lasagna. Alissa Fitzgerald

I’ve been a chef for 15 years. I’ve mastered a broken lasagna that’s better than the original.

Instead of boiling it, you’ll just need to bake all the noodles, sauce, and cheese in one pan.

Adding ricotta and fried garlic makes the final, mess-free dish both creamy and crunchy.

Lasagna is a classic dish that can seem a bit time-consuming to make. Luckily, my no-fuss broken lasagna takes everything you like about the traditional dish and simplifies it.

Here’s how to make it:

This dish needs only one pot and a few ingredients

You’ll need everything you’d use to make lasagna. Alissa Fitzgerald

This recipe has a bunch of the basics – noodles, chopped tomatoes, mozzarella – but the secret ingredient is garlic. Make sure it’s thinly sliced when you fry it so it becomes a crispy topping.

The crunchy garlic makes a savory topping. Alissa Fitzgerald

I use ribbon-shaped pasta that look sort of like skinny lasagna noodles and I cook them in the same pot as the sauce for an extra-gooey meal.

A chef’s trick is also to season each ingredient as you cook, making the entire dish all the better. We’ve all had lasagna that looks amazing but tastes like nothing.

Since the noodles cook in the sauce, you’ll only need one pan. Alissa Fitzgerald

You can actually do the first few steps ahead of time if you want to make most of the dish ahead.

Just store the saucy noodles and fried garlic in your fridge and add cheese and bake when you’re ready.

Season your pasta every step of the way. Alissa Fitzgerald

My favorite final touch for the lasagna is adding dollops of ricotta so you achieve crispy, cheesy corners and add in a creamy texture.

This dish is perfect on its own or can be adapted. You can add sausage to the base, pair it with a side of meatballs, or serve it with a crispy Caesar salad.

A no-boil lasagna isn’t traditional, but you should try it if you’re looking for an easy meal

Add in ricotta for a creamier texture. Alissa Fitzgerald

Ingredients:

5-6 cloves garlic sliced thinly into chips

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 14-ounce (396.89g) can chopped tomatoes

1 14-ounce (396.89g) can tomato puree

1 box Reginetti pasta or similar

2 14-ounce (396.89g) cans of water

1/2 cup grated Parmesan, plus more for garnish

Ricotta cheese for topping

Instructions:

1. Slice your garlic cloves into thin chips. Put a large oven-safe pan on the burner and turn the heat to medium. Add the olive oil and when it shimmers add the garlic, keeping a close eye on how brown it’s getting. After a minute or two, it should be almost golden brown. Scoop out the chips, add a sprinkle of salt, and reserve.

2. Add the tomato paste, stirring to distribute it evenly. The oil may sputter, so you might want to cover it with a lid. After a minute or two, add the two cans of tomatoes and the box of pasta. Stir to combine and then add two 14-ounce (396.89g) cans of water. Add salt and pepper to taste and stir to combine. Cover with lid and let it simmer for 18 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Mix ricotta with salt and pepper to taste. Turn oven on to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

4. When the pasta is done, stir half of the cheese into the pasta mixture. Add another chunk to the top of the pasta and bake until bubbly or about 10 minutes. Broil for two to three minutes on high.

5. Scatter the fried garlic over the top and serve, along with dollops of ricotta.