10 easy game-day foods you can make in an air fryer

- Known for their speed, air fryers are perfect for whipping up quick appetizers for the Super Bowl.
- Air-fryer chicken wings become extra crunchy with the addition of cornstarch.
- From stuffed mushrooms to dumplings, these game-day foods can all be made in an air fryer.
One suggestion is air-fried chicken wings.
“Wings are awesome in the air fryer! The hot circulating air makes them naturally crispy, but for extra crunch use cornstarch for an awesome crust,” they said.
For ultra-crispy wings, you’ll want to toss your slightly dried chicken wings with your desired spices, olive oil, and make sure your air fryer is pre-heated to 400 degrees before adding them in. When they’re done, usually in under 10 minutes, toss your wings in your favorite sauce and put them on the table, ready to eat.
Alternatively, you can buy already made frozen poppers and use the air fryer to crisp them up.
However, it should only take a few minutes for them to get nice and crispy, so they’ll still be on the table by kickoff.
If you want to go the extra mile, saute some bacon or chorizo in a saucepan and top your loaded tots to your heart’s content.
You can also skip the breading and wrap zucchini slices in bacon for a delicious side dish.
Serve with a little soy sauce and green onion.
Pork sausage also works well as a filling, but you can also use spinach and cream cheese for a vegetarian twist on the dish.
