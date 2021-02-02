10 easy game-day foods you can make in an air fryer

Chicken wings are easy to make in an air fryer before tossing with your favorite sauce.

“You can definitely use the air fryer if you like crispy foods, appetizers, and chicken wings,” Todd Porter and Diane Cu-Porter, the bloggers behind Air Fryer World and the authors of multiple air fryer e-cookbooks, told Insider. “The delicious possibilities are endless for air-fried game-day recipes.”

One suggestion is air-fried chicken wings.

“Wings are awesome in the air fryer! The hot circulating air makes them naturally crispy, but for extra crunch use cornstarch for an awesome crust,” they said.

For ultra-crispy wings, you’ll want to toss your slightly dried chicken wings with your desired spices, olive oil, and make sure your air fryer is pre-heated to 400 degrees before adding them in. When they’re done, usually in under 10 minutes, toss your wings in your favorite sauce and put them on the table, ready to eat.