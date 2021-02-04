9 easy game day foods you can make in an air fryer

shauntoray grisby/Shutterstock Chicken wings are super easy to make in an air fryer and toss with your favourite sauce.

Air fryers are arguably the most popular kitchen gadget on the market right now.

Known for their speed, air fryers are perfect for whipping up quick appetizers for the Super Bowl.

From crispy chicken wings to dumplings, these game day foods can all be made in an air fryer.

Air fryers are the hottest cooking tools on the market right now and are great for making quick and easy appetizers perfect for game day.

While the coronavirus pandemic has greatly affected the sports industry, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy one of the best parts of football season and Super Bowl Sunday: the food. Some recipes, like tater tots, zucchini fries, and chicken wings, are well known among air fryer owners. However, others are slightly more out of the box.

“You can definitely use the air fryer if you like crispy foods, appetizers, and chicken wings,” Todd Porter and Diane Cu-Porter, the bloggers behind Air Fryer World and the authors of multiple air fryer e-cookbooks, told Insider. “The delicious possibilities are endless for air fried game day recipes.”



Here are nine easy game day foods you can make in an air fryer.

You can make easy pigs in a blanket using crescent dough and cocktail-size hot dogs.

draganica/Shutterstock Pigs in a blanket.

For a super easy appetizer, simply roll your mini sausages or hot dogs in some crescent dough and set your air fryer to 325°F. For an even cook, you want to make sure the pigs in a blanket aren’t over-crowded, so you might want to make them in rounds.

However, it should only take a few minutes for them to get nice and crispy, so they will still be on the table by the first kickoff.

Making loaded tater tots is an easy way to utilise your air fryer on game day.

shauntoray grisby/Shutterstock Loaded tater tots with sour cream.

Simply throw your tater tots into the air fryer with a little cooking spray and toss them halfway through the cooking cycle. Then, get to work choosing your toppings. For a super easy yet delicious loaded tater tot bar, you can go with additions like sour cream, chopped green onion, shredded cheese, queso, store-bought salsa, or guacamole.

If you want to go the extra mile, saute some bacon or chorizo in a saucepan and top your loaded tots to your heart’s content.

Zucchini fries are a fan-favourite and a slightly healthier side you can make in an air fryer.

instacruising/Shutterstock Zucchini fries.

These lower-carb “fries” are super easy to make and pair well with the dipping sauce of your choice, be it ketchup, ranch, or even a spicy mayo. For a little added flavour, mix garlic powder or cayenne into your breading before tossing it with olive-oil topped zucchini slices.

You can also skip the breading and wrap zucchini slices in bacon for a delicious side dish perfect for game day.

Chicken wings are super easy to make in an air fryer and toss with your favourite sauce.

shauntoray grisby/Shutterstock Chicken wings in an air fryer.

“Wings are awesome in the air fryer! The hot circulating air makes them naturally crispy, but for extra crunch use cornstarch for an awesome crust,” Todd Porter and Diane Cu-Porter of Air Fryer World said.

For ultra-crispy wings, you’ll want to toss your slightly dried chicken wings with your desired spices, olive oil, and make sure your air fryer is pre-heated to 400 degrees before adding them in. When they’re done, usually in under 10 minutes, toss your wings in your favourite sauce and put them on the table, ready to eat.

While you’re watching your favourite player toss the pigskin, dig into some air-fried potato skins.

Elena Shashkina/Shutterstock Potato skins with bacon and cheese.

Pre-cook your hollowed out potato skins and place them inside the air fryer, skin-side down. When they’re almost crispy, fill them with your choice of cheese and stick them back in the air fryer for a few minutes. Then, top with bacon, green onion, or sour cream.

Frozen meatballs are a quick appetizer you can make in an air fryer.

MZZ001/Shutterstock Air fryer meatballs.

One of the easiest and most filling appetizers you can make in an air fryer is meatballs. Whether you choose to go classic Italian with your flavours or dip your cooked meatballs in barbecue sauce, making meatballs in an air fryer is much faster than a typical oven and will be just as delicious.



Air-fried coconut shrimp is also perfect for game day.

Foodio/Shutterstock Coconut shrimp.

For a crispy, crunchy snack on game day, make some coconut shrimp in your air fryer. Plus, the best part of this classic appetizer is that it can be made in under an hour. Serve with a tartar sauce or spicy mayo for a quick and easy appetizer.

Frozen potstickers or dumplings are really easy to make in an air fryer.

Tonyninetyone/Shutterstock Fried dumplings.

For perfectly crispy dumplings, you’ll want to spray them with a little cooking spray before frying them. To get both sides evenly cooked, flip them over at the eight-minute mark and continue cooking for a few more minutes until they’re done.

Serve with a little soy sauce and green onion.

You can also make stuffed mushrooms in an air fryer.

YuliiaHolovchenko/Shutterstock Stuffed mushrooms.

You can make your favourite stuffed mushroom recipe as normal or go with Air Fryer World’s recipe for cheesy stuffed mushrooms. Either way, moisten your air fryer basket or foil with cooking spray or olive oil and arrange your stuffed mushrooms evenly in the air fryer.

Pork sausage also works well as a filling, but you can also use spinach and cream cheese for a vegetarian twist on the dish.



