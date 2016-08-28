4 dinner party treats you can put together with only 5 ingredients and 15 minutes

We’ve all been there: you have friends coming over, and you want to impress them all with your hosting and culinary skills. But when you get to your local grocery store, you find yourself stuck deciding between several different brands of high-end cheeses and spreads.

Hosting people at your home doesn’t need to be an overwhelming, expensive experience — it can, in fact, be fun. Column Five recently collaborated with skincare company Nuface to come up with a set of easy recipes you can whip together the next time you’re having guests. Each of their recommended recipes requires only five ingredients each.

Here’s their suggestion for mini tacos:

And here, a recipe for spicy but sweet bread:

If you want to try your hand at a simple cocktail, these could be good options:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.