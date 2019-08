Costume Works/Pinterest Have you ever seen a more adorable duckling?

Fact: Halloween costumes look a million times cuter on tiny humans.

And while they may have no idea what’s going on, Pinterest put together 21 easy costume ideas so parents can look back on their kids’ first Halloween fondly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.