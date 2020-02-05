This tiny pop-up camper sets up in 30 seconds, can sleep up to 4, and is completely customisable — here's a look inside

Courtesy Easy Caravanning

Dutch startup Easy Caravanning‘s new customisable TakeOff pop-up camper can sleep up to four people and sets up in less than one minute.

Weighing less than 1,650 lbs, it requires no special trailer driver’s licence or additional rearview mirrors to drive.

The 8×10 camper can be towed by compact and electric vehicles, transforms from a dinette to sleeping area, and costs between $US15,000 and $US21,000.

Easy Caravanning debuted the TakeOff pop-up camper in the Netherlands this fall and is currently developing its distribution network throughout Europe.

Accruing more than 6.5 million hashtags on Instagram over the course of the 2010s, #VanLife has captured the ethos of a generation on the go.

From a custom tiny home on wheels built inside a Mercedes Benz Sprinter van to a Lexus SUV featuring a pop-up roof tent, there is no shortage of creative ways to hit the open road for a weekend or a year.

Enter Dutch startup Easy Caravanning, which is hedging its bets on a new generation of lightweight, quick-assembly campers. Launched in October, the company’s new TakeOff pop-up camper is a crossover of a touring caravan and folding trailer – and true to its name, it’s ridiculously easy to take off with.

Weighing less than 1,650 lbs, it requires no special trailer driver’s licence or additional rearview mirrors to drive, sets up in under a minute, and can accommodate everything from a roadside coffee break to overnight stays.

Here’s how it works:

The TakeOff pop-up camper by Dutch startup Easy Caravanning weighs a maximum of 1,650 lbs, making it ideal for compact and electric vehicles.

Because of the TakeOff pop-up camper’s small size, there is no need to install extra rear-view mirrors or secure a special trailer driver’s licence.

Easy Caravanning debuted the TakeOff camper in the Netherlands this fall and is currently developing its distribution network in Europe. The company is considering distribution outside of Europe, but does not yet have a distributor in the US, a representative told Business Insider. Distribution updates will be announced on the company’s website.



The TakeOff pop-up camper expands to a habitable space in 30 seconds by unlocking and lowering the back step, then raising the roof until it clicks into place.

Here’s a video demonstrating exactly how it unfolds:

Easy Caravanning touts the 8×10 camper as “a cross-over of a traditional touring caravan and a folding trailer.” At its tallest, it rises 6 feet and 9 inches.

Current editions cost between $US15,000 to $US21,000. Clients can choose from five exterior finishes: dark grey, white, bright blue, green, and orange.



Design-wise, everything from the fabric colour to cupboard decor is customisable.

The trailer’s flexible canvas wall can be blinded at night. For those travelling in colder weather, hot air heaters and floor heating can be installed.



The trailer utilises every inch of space and can transform from a day-time dinette to sleeping area.

The long benches convert to a king bed and also serve as storage cabinets. For those travelling in remote areas, a portable toilet can be stored in the right bunkseat.



The trailer also features a specially designed refrigerator cabinet and removable kitchen unit.

The kitchen unit has a snap-on gas connection and drain for use outside, a drawer for kitchen utensils, and foldable tabletop space.

An aluminium awning can be attached to the camper to extend the space. Open, it offers a breezy respite from the sun.

Walls protect from the elements …

… and a “sleeping tunnel tent” extension can accommodate two additional beds.

The awning and extensions can be stored beneath the long benches in the main camper.



According to RVshare CEO Jon Grey, the popularity of caravanning is fuelled in part by travellers’ desire to reconnect with nature.

In an increasingly plugged-in world, more travellers are looking for a digital detox. “People are working in an office all day long and wanting to do something different,” Grey recently told Business Insider. “The desire to get into nature is there – this idea of disconnecting to reconnect.”

