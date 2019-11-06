THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Easy A' 9 years later

Screen Gems Penn Badgley and Emma Stone in ‘Easy A.’

When “Easy A” was released in theatres in September of 2010, Emma Stone became a breakout star.

Stone wasn’t unknown at the time (she previously appeared in “Zombieland” and “Superbad”), but her role as Olive Penderghast earned her plenty of praise, plus a few award show wins.

In the film, Olive did a five-part webcast and explained how she went from an unknown, unproblematic student to the centre of unwanted attention due to a series of lies. Olive went on to embrace the gossip by parading around her high school with a red “A” on her clothing, inspired by the book “The Scarlet Letter.”

Here’s what the stars of “Easy A” have been up to since the movie came out nine years ago.

Emma Stone’s Olive went from an “anonymous” student to the most talked about person at Ojai North High School.

Screen Gems Emma Stone in ‘Easy A.’

Olive’s life spiraled out of control after she gave a “totally false account” of how she lost her virginity to a guy named George at a community college. More lies came out, which got misconstrued and rapidly spread.

Stone’s portrayal also earned her a Golden Globe nomination for best performance by an actress in a comedy or musical motion picture. She also won a Teen Choice Award and an MTV Movie Award.

Stone will star as the iconic Disney villain Cruella de Vil in an upcoming live-action movie.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Emma Stone in October 2019.

“Cruella,” which is based on the “101 Dalmatians” antagonist, will hit theatres on May 28, 2021.

Stone described the movie as “1970s, set in London, and punk rock.” You can see her transformation into the character here.

After “Easy A” was released, Stone’s career took off even further. She starred in movies like “Crazy, Stupid, Love,” and “The Help.” Stone also played Gwen Stacy alongside Andrew Garfield in “The Amazing Spider-Man” movies. The stars also dated for a few years.

Stone has starred in several critically acclaimed films, including “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance),” “La La Land,” and “The Favourite.” Her roles in all three films resulted in Oscar nominations. Stone won her first Academy Award for her part as Mia in the 2016 movie “La La Land.”

Most recently, she reprised her role as Wichita in the upcoming “Zombieland” sequel, which was released in October.

Penn Badgley portrayed Todd, Olive’s childhood crush and the guy behind the school’s mascot costumes.

Screen Gems Penn Badgley in ‘Easy A.’

He worked at the Lobster Shack when he wasn’t dressed as a woodchuck at school.

At the end of the movie, Todd showed up outside Olive’s house with speakers playing Simple Minds’ “Don’t You (Forget About Me),” popularised by the John Hughes classic “The Breakfast Club,” and fulfilled her dream of having an ’80s movie moment in real life.

Badgley stars as Joe Goldberg on the breakout Lifetime-turned-Netflix thriller “You.”

Greg Allen/Invision/AP Penn Badgley in September 2019.

From 2007 to 2012, Badgley starred as Dan Humphrey on “Gossip Girl.” Afterward, he appeared in a few movies and formed a Brooklyn-based band called MOTHXR (comprised of himself, Simon Ocroft, Darren Will, and Jimmy Giannopolous).

The show “You” premiered on Lifetime in September, but it gained a wider audience when it became available on Netflix three months later. Season one of the series focused on Joe’s terrifying obsession with Beck, an aspiring writer who met him at the bookstore he worked at – and was unaware aware of the murderous acts he committed until it was too late.

Badgley will reprise the role when the show returns for a second season (date TBA).

Amanda Bynes played Marianne, the president of the school’s Cross Your Heart club.

Screen Gems Amanda Bynes in ‘Easy A.’

Marianne and her religious club judged people like Olive for behaviours that they viewed as ungodly.

Bynes recently returned to social media following months of silence.

Amanda Bynes/Twitter A selfie shared by Amanda Bynes in September 2019.

Bynes showed off her new pink hair on Twitter in September 2019, telling fans that she recently made an Instagram account.

The former Nickelodeon star made headlines in the early 2010s due to charges including a DUI and marijuana possession. The DUI charge was dismissed in exchange for a plea deal while another judge dismissed the marijuana possession case in 2014.

Bynes was placed under a 72-hour mental health hold in 2013 after allegedly setting a small fire in her neighbour’s driveway, and her mother was granted temporary conservatorship over the actress. The conservatorship reportedly continues to this day.In a 2018 interview with Paper magazine in November, Bynes revealed that she was receiving an associate’s degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and hopes to complete her bachelor’s degree as well. In June 2019, she shared a photo of herself at her graduation. Bynes’ reportedly checked into a rehabilitation facility in January 2019 to deal with a stress-induced relapse and is working on staying sober.

Dan Byrd’s character, Brandon, asked Olive to pretend to have sex with him so that he would stop getting bullied at school.

Screen Gems Dan Byrd in ‘Easy A.’

By the end of the movie, Brandon told his parents that he was gay and then ran away from home.

Byrd recently appeared on “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “The Good Doctor.”

ABC Dan Bryd on season two of ‘The Good Doctor.’

He also played Travis Cobb on “Cougar Town,” which starred “Friends” actress Courteney Cox. You may have also seen Byrd on “Scandal,” “Mad Men,” and “The Good Cop.”

Thomas Haden Church starred as Mr. Griffith, Olive’s favourite teacher.

Screen Gems Thomas Haden Church in ‘Easy A.’

When Mr. Griffith taught the class about “The Scarlet Letter,” Olive realised that the novel had elements that paralleled her own life.

Church starred as Robert on HBO’s “Divorce.”

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Thomas Haden Church in 2016.

He played Lobster in the 2019 reboot of “Hellboy.” That’s not the first time Church appeared in a movie based on comic-book characters. He also played Sandman in the 2007 movie “Spider-Man 3.”

In addition, Church starred alongside Shia LaBeouf in the 2019 movie “The Peanut Butter Falcon.”

Lisa Kudrow played a school guidance counselor named Mrs. Griffith.

Screen Gems Lisa Kudrow in ‘Easy A.’

Mr. Griffith encouraged her to talk to Olive because he was concerned about the student.

Kudrow currently voices Judy Elk on the animated Facebook Watch series “Human Discoveries.”

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Lisa Kudrow in May 2019.

Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick voice characters on the series, too. Kudrow recently starred as Charmaine in the Olivia Wilde-directed movie “Booksmart” and guest-starred on shows like “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Grace and Frankie.”

Kudrow also created and starred on the Showtime series “Web Therapy,” which lasted for four seasons and got nominated for a Primetime Emmy.

Patricia Clarkson portrayed Rosemary, Olive’s quirky mother.

Screen Gems Patricia Clarkson in ‘Easy A.’

She let Olive borrow one of her dresses for Melody Bostic’s party.

Clarkson starred as Jane Davis on Netflix’s “House of Cards.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Patricia Clarkson in January 2019.

Clarkson also starred alongside Amy Adams on the HBO miniseries “Sharp Objects,” based on a book written by Gillian Flynn. She earned a Golden Globe for her supporting role on the show.

The actress also portrayed antagonist Ava Paige in the “Maze Runner” films, which were inspired by dystopian novels from author James Dashner.

Cam Gigandet played Micah, who was in his 20s and still in high school.

Screen Gems Cam Gigandet in ‘Easy A.’

He had an affair with Mrs. Griffith, and got chlamydia from her, but blamed it on Olive to avoid everyone finding out about their secret relationship.

Micah was also a member of the school’s religious club. After his mum learned that he contracted the disease, he was sent to stay with his grandparents in Florida.

Gigandet played Deputy Josh Haywood in the 2019 horror movie “Assimilate.”

AT&T AUDIENCE Network Cam Gigandet on ‘ICE.’

He was also in movies like “The Magnificent Seven,” “Broken Vows,” and “The Shadow Effect.” The actor also starred on the AT&T Audience Network series “ICE.”

Aly Michalka played Rhiannon, Olive’s best friend.

Screen Gems Aly Michalka in ‘Easy A.’

Olive described her as “a strong personality.”

Michalka most recently played Peyton Charles on The CW’s “iZombie.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Aly Michalka in March 2019.

The former Disney Channel star also guest-starred on “Two and a Half Men,” “Anger Mangement,” and “MacGyver.”

She’s also in a band with her sister, Amanda Michalka. The duo, known as Aly & AJ, released a new EP in 2019 called “Sanctuary.”

Stanley Tucci starred as Olive’s father, Dill.

Screen Gems Stanley Tucci in ‘Easy A.’

He said that he loved his daughter so much that he’d take a bullet for her.

Tucci will star in the upcoming “Kingsmen” prequel, titled “The King’s Man.”

Joel C. Ryan/Invision/AP Stanley Tucci in March 2019.

“The King’s Man” hits theatres on Friday, February 14, 2020. Watch the teaser trailer here.

Tucci will also reprise his role as Dr. Abraham Erskine for the upcoming animated Marvel series “What If…?”

The actor has appeared in plenty of other movies since “Easy A,” including “The Hunger Games” franchise, “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” and 2017’s “Beauty and the beast.”

Tucci has also guest-starred on shows like “Monk,” “ER,” and “30 Rock.”

Fred Armisen played a pastor that Olive visited to seek advice.

Screen Gems Fred Armisen in ‘Easy A.’

Olive immediately ran out of his office after realising he was Marianne’s dad.

Armisen stars on the HBO comedy “Los Espookys.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Fred Armisen in February 2019.

He also voiced characters on Netflix’s “Big Mouth.” Like some of his other “Easy A” costars, Armisen has appeared on “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

You may have also seen the comedian on “Portlandia,” “The Last Man on Earth,” and “Saturday Night Live.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.