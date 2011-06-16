8 Easy Steps To Internet Marketing

Internet market is crucial to any online business or startup. Without the life-blood of regular traffic bringing existing and new customers, readers and fans to a site or blog, revenue and profits will suffer.



In order to ensure a positive growth in high quality traffic (that’s people who are more than likely predisposed to buying or valuing your offering), it is necessary to dive into the challenging and multi-faceted world of Internet marketing.

Learning how best to use your time and resources to maximise ROI (Return on Investment) is something each and every business must do for itself. But it doesn’t hurt to have a solid framework to begin with. Here is an 8 step cycle that you can use to implement any type of marketing campaign online.

1. Define business objectives

It is important to understand what you want to get out of your site. A business objective could be a sale, a phone call, a newsletter sign up, ad revenue, or just about anything you can think of.

2. Identify the target market

Do you know exactly who would be interested in your offering? “Everyone“, is the wrong answer. You must break down large groups of people into logical sub-groups so that you can make your message more relevant to them. Vague and general content doesn’t excite anyone.

3. Generate high quality, focused and relevant content

Knowing who you are speaking to allows you to better tailor your content to be interesting, useful, relevant and informative to those people. Perseverance is the key here. Be relentless in getting the right content to the right people – eventually it will pay dividends.

4. Deliver the content to drive traffic

Just because you know who you are speaking to doesn’t necessarily mean you know how to get your message to them in the most efficient way. Everyone is going nuts over social media at the moment. Are your customers likely to be on Facebook? If not, where?

5. Convert traffic

Bringing loads of people to your site is a great achievement, but only half the story. In order to make a profit, those people need to “convert” in some way or other (according to your business objectives) too. Make sure your site is designed to be clear, concise, easy and good at converting.

6. analyse

With a regular flow of traffic (and hopefully some sales and conversions) you are now in a position to analyse the effects your marketing has had. Use a good analytics service like Google analytics to provide you with traffic stats and data.

7. Refine

Based on your analytical research you can draw conclusions about which marketing initiatives were most effective. This allows you to focus your efforts on those, or improve the ones that are not performing as well.

8. Repeat

By re-iterating through this process you will incrementally improve your skills, technique and ability to drive traffic and convert it at a better rate. This all leads to a higher ROI and a healthier bottom line.

Of course, this entire process assumes that you understand your value offering implicitly. Are you sure you do? Have you explored exactly what value your offering brings to all the different types of potential customer? If not, that’s the first thing you need to get on with.

Happy hunting!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.