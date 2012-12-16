Eastern Washington Has The Ugliest Field In College Football

Cork Gaines

We had seen pictures of Eastern Washington’s red football field. But today’s FCS (that’s Division I-AA for most of us) semifinal against Sam Houston State was the first time seeing it in action. And oh man, is it painful to watch.

Here are a few images from today’s game. Click on any image for a larger version, if you dare…

Eastern Washington Football Field

Photo: ESPNU

Amazingly, it gets worse when you see that Eastern Washington is wearing all red and Sam Houston State is wearing orange uniforms that look red…

Eastern Washington Football Field

Photo: ESPNU

Here’s one more image from ground level…

Eastern Washington Football Field

Photo: ESPNU

