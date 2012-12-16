Eastern Washington Has The Ugliest Field In College Football

We had seen pictures of Eastern Washington’s red football field. But today’s FCS (that’s Division I-AA for most of us) semifinal against Sam Houston State was the first time seeing it in action. And oh man, is it painful to watch.



Here are a few images from today’s game. Click on any image for a larger version, if you dare…

Photo: ESPNU

Amazingly, it gets worse when you see that Eastern Washington is wearing all red and Sam Houston State is wearing orange uniforms that look red…

Photo: ESPNU

Here’s one more image from ground level…

Photo: ESPNU

