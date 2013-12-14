A Christian College Is Finally Allowing Its Students To Dance

A Christian college in Massachusetts will finally allow its students to dance on campus after decades of an ambiguous policy, The Patriot Ledger reports.

Eastern Nazarene College had previously adhered to the Church of the Nazarene Manual, which bans “all forms of dancing that detract from spiritual growth and break down proper moral inhibitions and reserve.” According to The Patriot Ledger, the college will host its first official dance sometime this winter.

The Patriot Ledger reports that under the new policy “songs can’t be ‘vulgar or overtly suggestive in nature,’ and dance movements ‘must be appropriate and not sexually suggestive.”

An Eastern Nazarene spokesperson told The Patriot Ledger that the school had previously held Homecoming events where “informal dancing would occasionally occur.”

