Eastern Michigan University Football Player Found Dead In Apartment Building

Eastern Michigan University football player Demarius Reed

was found dead in an apartment building early Friday morning, according to mlive.com.

EMU officials confirmed to mlive.com that the victim was Reed.

Detective Sgt. Thomas Eberts said the cause of death is believed to be a gunshot wound.

Police said they will release more information in “a few more hours.”

Reed was a junior and played wide receiver.

