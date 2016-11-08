College football team will wear awesome patriotic helmets urging people to vote on election day

The Eastern Michigan Eagles will take on Ball State in a college football game on Tuesday night that maybe, just maybe will be overshadowed by the election.

In honour of the big day, Eastern Michigan plans to wear special, patriotic election-themed helmets. They feature the names of all 44 U.S. President, a stars-and-striped “E” on each side, and — best of all — a nose bumper that includes the word “VOTE” with the “E” in traditional EMU lettering.

They helmets not only look good aesthetically, they’re also a good reminder that sports, politics, and patriotism can in fact mix in a healthy, positive way. Usually it results in varying degrees of jingoism, but not here.

Voting is an incredible privilege afforded to Americans, and one that EMU is celebrating. Good on them.

Take a look:

