Hungary Isn't Greece, But They Have An Ugly Swiss Franc Problem Of Their Own

Hungary may not be Greece, but that’s both a blessing and a curse. While it doesn’t have some of Greece’s problems, for example it has a lower debt-to-GDP ratio, it has some problems which Greece doesn’t have.



Mortgage loans are an example of this. It turns out that Hungarians have had a propensity for taking out mortgage loans denominated in Swiss francs. They were tempted by low interest rates, as highlighted by David White in the chart below, but exposed themselves to substantial foreign exchange risk.

The recently falling Hungarian forint (the national currency) is now hurting the many Hungarians who chased lower interest costs in Swiss franc-based mortgages.

David White:

Can you imagine what it would do to the US real estate market if an appreciable number of home owners suddenly found that they owed 10% more than they had a couple of months ago? How would US citizens react if they had to make 10% higher payments in a high unemployment environment?

…

Before the IMF bailout in 2008, many mortgage were denominated in Swiss Francs. In 2006 and 2007 80% – 90% of new mortgages were denominated in Swiss Francs. After the bailout, banks virtually stopped making Hungarian mortgages denominated in Swiss Francs.

Even if Swiss franc mortgages aren’t widely available anymore, there are a lot of Hungarians with mortgages from 2006 and 2007 who could be ruined financially by a collapsing forint. A mortgage is usually a family’s largest liability, thus if it rises by 10% or more, it will gouge the average family’s financial position.

Mr. White then takes it a step further — the problem isn’t limited to Hungary. In fact, many Eastern European nations have fallen into the same Swiss franc mortgage trap. As they’ve seen their currencies weakening against the franc, this means many mortgage holders across the region are at risk of suffering grievous financial losses.

