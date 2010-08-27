Eastern European Sovereign CDS Widening As Worries Over Economic Recovery Take Hold

CDS on Eastern European sovereigns have started to widen as a result of increasing worries over the global recovery. In the region, however, things are looking mixed, rather than any sort of decided weakening.



Ukraine’s economy grew by 6% year-over-year in Q2 2010, slightly beating estimates. This is the country’s biggest growth since 2008.

While Romania’s finance minister is telling foreign investors his country is already out of recession, some doubts still remain as to whether the country has yet to escape.

Fitch sees Bulgaria’s GDP falling by 0.5% in 2010, with domestic demand falling 15% in the country.

Lithuania’s economy grew 1.3% in Q2 2010, an upgrade from the originally projected 1.1% growth.

Russian economic growth is set to be curtailed by the fires that raged in the country, with GDP growth falling to a projected 3.7% for 2010.

While the region may be mixed, if there is a slowdown in Western Europe, investment will likely decline in these economies and that could be why CDS is starting to widen.

