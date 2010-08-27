Eastern European Sovereign CDS Widening As Worries Over Economic Recovery Take Hold

CDS on Eastern European sovereigns have started to widen as a result of increasing worries over the global recovery. In the region, however, things are looking mixed, rather than any sort of decided weakening.
- Ukraine’s economy grew by 6% year-over-year in Q2 2010, slightly beating estimates. This is the country’s biggest growth since 2008.
- While Romania’s finance minister is telling foreign investors his country is already out of recession, some doubts still remain as to whether the country has yet to escape.
- Fitch sees Bulgaria’s GDP falling by 0.5% in 2010, with domestic demand falling 15% in the country.
- Lithuania’s economy grew 1.3% in Q2 2010, an upgrade from the originally projected 1.1% growth.
- Russian economic growth is set to be curtailed by the fires that raged in the country, with GDP growth falling to a projected 3.7% for 2010.
While the region may be mixed, if there is a slowdown in Western Europe, investment will likely decline in these economies and that could be why CDS is starting to widen.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.