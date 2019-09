With worries over Hungary and Romania now rattling markets, CDS spreads on Eastern European sovereign debt is also spiking. Notably, the cost of insuring Polish sovereign debt has declined during this period.



From CMA Datavision:

French bank Societe Generale, which may have exposure to Eastern Europe’s under stress bond markets, has also seen its CDS spike.

From CMA Datavision:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.