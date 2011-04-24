British Police Warn Of An Increased Threat From Irish Terrorists

Photo: Guardian

A statement by British counter-terrorism sources warns that Irish dissidents have the ability to attack the British mainland at will, according to the Guardian:Intelligence officials monitoring dissident activity point to a growing sophistication in bomb-making techniques and a widening range of attack techniques as evidence of expanding capability. A senior intelligence source told the Observer: “We feel there is capability to attempt some form of an attack on Britain. Based on our assessment, it goes beyond an aspiration.“



Intelligence officials warned of an “Easter offensive” and said there would be heightened security at Friday’s royal wedding.

More from the Guardian:

On Friday another dissident grouping, styling itself “the IRA“, issued a public statement claiming responsibility for the murder of PC Ronan Kerr in Omagh this month. The group, comprising former members of the Provisional IRA, vowed to embark on a bombing campaign. It is understood that the new group includes veteran paramilitaries who were involved in transporting and later detonating the bomb that exploded at London’s Canary Wharf in 1996.

