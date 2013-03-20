Joe Scarborough Can't Believe Obama Might Be About To Make 'The Sort Of Mistake Republicans Usually Make'

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough was surprised that the White House has begun sounding the alarm of a possible White House Easter Egg Roll cancellation, saying it would be “the sort of mistake Republicans usually make.”



Politico reported on Monday that the White House invitation includes a warning that the Egg Roll’s guests acknowledge it is subject to cancellation due to “funding uncertainty surrounding the Executive Office of the President and other federal agencies.”

Scarborough compared it to what he saw as a losing battle with the White House’s decision to cancel tours because of the sequester.

“This is such a terrible, terrible, move on the White House’s part,” Scarborough said. “They think they’re being cute here. There are so many ways this is going to blow up in their face.”

Scarborough added, “This is the sort of the mistake Republicans usually make, where we usually make a decision and we don’t think one or two steps ahead.”

The White House told Politico Monday that the Egg Roll is still going forward as planned, despite the warning. It is scheduled for April 1.

Watch the clip below, via Mediaite:

