Here's How To Hunt Down The Best Easter Bargains

The average shopper will shell out about $145 on the Easter trimmings, up 11 per cent from 2011’s budget of $131, according to the National Retail Federation.Here’s what’s topping our shopping lists: Candy ($20.35), new outfits ($26.11), groceries ($44.34), and gifts ($20.57).



The best way to score deals on Easter goodies is to shop earlier rather than later, and nearly half of consumers said they’ll be hitting up Easter sales racks. There’s no question the real bargains can be found the day after the holiday.

Try hopping online, too, where you’ll have easy access to discounts and can take advantage of cashback offers not available to in-store shoppers.

For coupon codes, hit up RetailMeNot, CouponSherpa, CouponTrade.com, Fatwallet.com. Cashback deals can be found at Ebates.com.

Here are some great Easter deals you can score this week:

Teleflora: 20% off Any Floral Purchase with Coupon EMP031 (exp 3/27)

Anne Klein: Save 30% Sitewide during the Friends & Family sale (exp 3/26)

Reebok: Save 30%, get free shipping and 6% cashback (exp 3/25)

Tommy Hilfiger: 30% off Jackets, Pants, Dresses, Suit Separates, and Skirts with Coupon THSUITING30 & Get 4% Cash Back (exp 3/26)

Kohls: 20% off Any Purchase with Coupon SMS6953 (exp 4/1)

Last Call by Neiman Marcus: 30% off Entire Purchase with Coupon FRIEND & Get 4% Cash Back (exp 3/27)

