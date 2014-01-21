East Timor Has Started Legal Action Against Australia

Exterior of the International Court of Justice December 16, 2003 in The Hague, Netherlands. Photo: Getty/Michael Porro

A case against Australia in the International Court of Justice brought by East Timor, has reportedly begun at The Hague.

The country is seeking to have a multi-billion dollar oil-and-gas treaty overturned after media reports revealed Australian spies allegedly bugged a cabinet meeting to gain crucial information.

East Timor launched legal action against Australia, challenging the validity of the Certain Maritime Arrangements in the Timor Sea (CMAT) agreement based on the revelation.

Agents from Australia’s domestic security agency ASIO then raided the office and house of the lawyer representing East Timor, Bernard Collaery, on 3 December, seizing documents on the grounds of national security.

The home of a key witness, a former ASIS agent, was also raided with authorities seizing the man’s passport.

