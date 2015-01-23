HOUSE OF THE DAY: Quirky East Side Manhattan Apartment Is On The Market For $12.7 Million

Dennis Green
River HouseSotheby’s International RealtyThe muraled sun room is the apartment’s highlight.

A quirky apartment in an exclusive co-op building on Manhattan’s east side is on the market for $US12.75 million, according to Curbed.

The River House was built in 1931 in an art deco style. Until 2013, the co-op board forbid listings to include the name of the building or its address. It’s also turned away a number of applicants, including Richard Nixon, Diane Keaton, Joan Crawford, and Gloria Vanderbilt.

The apartment is located on the 14th floor and has a terrace that overlooks the East River.

Sotheby’s realtor Nikki E. Field has the listing.

Behold the gates of the River House, one of Manhattan's most exclusive co-op buildings.

Don't let its secluded East Side address fool you -- the notoriously snooty co-op board ensures that only the wealthiest and most well-connected New Yorkers move in to the venerable tower. Until 2013, the board banned mention of the building's name or its address in broker listings.

An exclusive off-street private cobblestone driveway with a fountain takes you up to the residence building.

Checkerboard marble greets you as you enter the apartment's foyer.

The apartment, which sits on the 14th floor, has been described as 'palatial.'

Though much of the building dating back to 1931 has a distinct 'old money' feel, this apartment boasts a delicate balance between modern and classic.

The marble fireplace is a highlight of the dining room.

In addition to the large formal dining room, the kitchen has a breakfast nook to go along with the custom cabinets and appliances.

The library still retains the classic old world feel with custom wood cabinetry and a venetian plaster ceiling.

Each of the five bedrooms has a distinct look and feel.

This bedroom has a very modern look ...

...while this one sports quite the opposite.

Each one of the five full bathrooms is dressed in white with beautiful detail.

The master suite itself includes his and her bathrooms.

The most interesting room, by far, is this sun room. It features a full mural on the walls and ceilings with access to the terrace.

The terrace wraps around much of the apartment and is a fantastic place to hang out in the summer months.

It's accessible through the muraled room, and offers stunning views of the East River.

Seriously stunning.

Looking for more high-end Manhattan real estate?

Not even virtually staged furniture can take away from this home's beauty.

