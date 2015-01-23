HOUSE OF THE DAY: Quirky East Side Manhattan Apartment Is On The Market For $12.7 Million

Sotheby’s International RealtyThe muraled sun room is the apartment’s highlight.
A quirky apartment in an exclusive co-op building on Manhattan’s east side is on the market for $US12.75 million, according to Curbed.
The River House was built in 1931 in an art deco style. Until 2013, the co-op board forbid listings to include the name of the building or its address. It’s also turned away a number of applicants, including Richard Nixon, Diane Keaton, Joan Crawford, and Gloria Vanderbilt.
The apartment is located on the 14th floor and has a terrace that overlooks the East River.
Sotheby’s realtor Nikki E. Field has the listing.
Don't let its secluded East Side address fool you -- the notoriously snooty co-op board ensures that only the wealthiest and most well-connected New Yorkers move in to the venerable tower. Until 2013, the board banned mention of the building's name or its address in broker listings.
An exclusive off-street private cobblestone driveway with a fountain takes you up to the residence building.
Though much of the building dating back to 1931 has a distinct 'old money' feel, this apartment boasts a delicate balance between modern and classic.
In addition to the large formal dining room, the kitchen has a breakfast nook to go along with the custom cabinets and appliances.
The library still retains the classic old world feel with custom wood cabinetry and a venetian plaster ceiling.
The most interesting room, by far, is this sun room. It features a full mural on the walls and ceilings with access to the terrace.
The terrace wraps around much of the apartment and is a fantastic place to hang out in the summer months.
A New York Townhouse With A Two-Car Garage And Indoor Pool Has Listed For $US29 Million >>
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.