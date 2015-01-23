HOUSE OF THE DAY: Quirky East Side Manhattan Apartment Is On The Market For $12.7 Million

Sotheby’s International Realty The muraled sun room is the apartment’s highlight.

A quirky apartment in an exclusive co-op building on Manhattan’s east side is on the market for $US12.75 million, according to Curbed.

The River House was built in 1931 in an art deco style. Until 2013, the co-op board forbid listings to include the name of the building or its address. It’s also turned away a number of applicants, including Richard Nixon, Diane Keaton, Joan Crawford, and Gloria Vanderbilt.

The apartment is located on the 14th floor and has a terrace that overlooks the East River.

Sotheby’s realtor Nikki E. Field has the listing.

