What The Heck Is This Terrifying Creature Found Under The Brooklyn Bridge?

Photo: Denise Ginley

A photo posted by Gothamist’s Jen Carlson on Monday of a scary-looking carcass found along the East River had everyone rehashing memories of the “Montauk Monster,” another unidentified mutant animal that washed up on a Long Island beach in 2008.

The latest pictures were taken by Denise Ginley, who spotted the dead animal under the Brooklyn Bridge over the weekend.



So far, the best guess of what the creature might be include: a giant rat, a cooked pig or a small, bloated dog.

Will we ever really know?

Even Ginley told Joe Coscarelli of the The Daily Intel that the animal’s feet are “not pig-like at all.” She speculates that it could be a “monstrously huge rat.”

Check out the photos for yourself and tell us what you think.

