This Shopping Center's Commercial Jingle Is A Painful Reminder That Malls Are Doomed

Online shopping has made frequent trips to the mall a thing of the past, but one local shopping outlet refuses to be deterred.

East Hills Shopping Center in northwest Missouri created a commercial to showcase their mall. The jingle, which features possible mall employees singing over a beatboxer, encourages shoppers to stop by for haircuts and new pants.

You kind of just have to watch it yourself:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider’s Hayley Peterson reported back in January that America’s malls are dying out, saying:

Within 15 to 20 years, retail consultant Howard Davidowitz expects as many as half of America’s shopping malls to fail. He predicts that only upscale shopping centres with anchors like Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus will survive. “Middle-level stores in middle-level malls are going to be extinct because they don’t make sense,” said Davidowitz, chairman of Davidowitz & Associates, Inc., a retail consulting and investment banking firm. “That’s why we haven’t built a major enclosed mall since 2006.”

The commercial for East Hills is making the rounds on Reddit and Twitter.

