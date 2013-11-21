Yuppies Are Moving Into Notorious East Harlem [PHOTOS]

www.propertyshark.com Purple shows where real estate prices are relatively high compared to the median income of the block — i.e. where rich people are moving in.

East Harlem, aka Spanish Harlem or El Barrio, is still one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in New York City, but that hasn’t stopped an influx of young professionals, with rising rents and other signs of gentrification.

You can spot the rapid change in real estate data (see map on right) or, better yet, just by walking around the neighbourhood.

