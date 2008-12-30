East Hampton Wants Bulldoze-Loving Billionaire To Rebuild Sand Dune

It seems that the pesky environmentalists over in East Hampton are all in a tizzy because billionaire money manager Ron Baron torpedoed a protected sand dune to build a retaining wall in front of his $103 million property. Sor-ry!



They’d like him to rebuild the dune and replant it with native vegetation, please.

East Hampton Star: Mr. Baron, the billionaire who founded Baron Capital Management and bought the 40 oceanfront acres for $103 million last year, has not yet been cited for any violation of the town’s environmental protection laws. Larry Penny, the town’s natural resources director, has said, however, that the levelling of the dune was a “really serious” violation…

The town has asked Mr. Baron to reduce the height of a portion of the retaining wall and to replant the dune area with native vegetation, according to Tiffany Scarlato, a town attorney.

There are two walls on the property — one that is level with the ground, or built into the sand, and another that is four or five feet tall, Ms. Scarlato said. “We proposed they cut the higher, most landward wall down, and then restore that area with sand and native vegetation back [toward the beach] approximately 25 feet.”

