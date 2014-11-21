HOUSE OF THE DAY: An 11-Acre Estate In East Hampton Is About To Hit The Market For $140 Million

Brown Harris Stevens Briar Patch sits on 11.2 gorgeous acres in East Hampton.

An 11.2-acre estate with 1,156 feet of water frontage on Georgica Pond in East Hampton will list for $US140 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A $US140 million price tag on the estate, called Briar Patch, will make it the most expensive listing in the Hamptons. The current owners, Chris Whittle, and his wife Priscilla Rattazzi, bought the 10,000-square-foot home in 1989 and completely renovated it with architect Peter Marino in 1990.

Most recently, the home has been listed on Brown Harris Stevens for rent on a short-term lease for $US175,000.

The estate features an in-ground pool, tennis courts, acres of plush grass, a separate guest house, and access to Georgica Pond. The main home has six bedrooms and features historic “Georgian-Revival” shingles on the exterior.

