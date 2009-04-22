East Coasters, Get Ready To See More Wind Turbines In The Waters

Looks like the East Coast is getting set up for an influx of wind power projects:



LA Times: The Interior Department will announce new rules today that clear the way for the first offshore wind turbines to be erected along the Atlantic Coast.

The rules will set long-awaited guidelines for offshore leases, easements and royalty payments that the Bush administration worked on for years but did not complete.

The guidelines represent the most aggressive move yet from an administration that hopes to shift the nation’s offshore energy supply from oil to wind power. President Obama is expected to mention the rules today in his Earth Day appearance at an Iowa wind turbine factory.

Offshore wind power is currently used to generate electricity in Europe, where land for traditional onshore turbines is scarce. There are no offshore wind farms in the United States.

There are a few projects in the pipelines already for the East Coast. Rhode Island and Massachusetts have wind farm plans lined up.

The Pacific Ocean and the Gulf Of Mexico have stronger winds than the East Coast, but deeper waters. As it stands now, wind turbines aren’t quite ready for those challenges, according to the LA Times. In time, though there will be wind farms there as well.

