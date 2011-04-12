The 15 Most Powerful Venture Capitalists On The East Coast

In the war between east coast and west coast entrepreneurship, these venture capitalists are the generals of the east.



The Forbes’ Midas 100 ranked the top tech investors who created wealth and funded new ideas in 2011.

While the list is West Coast heavy, these investment stars are making big across the country.

#15 Michael Cline—Accretive Technology Partners Residence: New York City Key companies: Accretive Health Inc., Fandango Cline seeded and founded both Accretive Health, and Fandango. Accretive Health went public in 2009 and Fandango sold to Comcast in 2007. Source: Forbes #14 Brian Paul—Tenaya Capital Residence: Waltham, Mass. Key companies: Isilon Systems, LifeSize Communications Inc., Meru Networks Inc., ShoreTel Paul co-founded Tenaya in 2009 from failed company Lehman. While other investors were dropping out from ShoreTel, Paul stuck with them and made out well when ShoreTel got its IPO in 2007. Source: Forbes #13 Rich Levandov—Avalon Ventures Residence: Waltham, Mass. Key companies: Tacoda, Zynga Game Network Inc. Levandov was an early investor in Tacoda before it sold to Time Warner for $275 million. He also had early investments in Zynga, a decision that took him less than an hour to make. Source: Forbes #12 Neeraj Agrawal—Battery Ventures Residence: Waltham, Mass. Key companies: BladeLogic, InternetBrands Inc., RealPage Inc. Agrawal led Battery Ventures' investments in InternetBrands, and RealPage. He also helped start BlageLogic, a software company which went public in 2007. Source: Forbes #11 Sunil Dhaliwal—Battery Ventures Residence: Boston, Mass. Key companies: Cipher Trust, Netezza Dhaliwal led Battery Ventures' investments in Cipher Trust and Netezza. He specialises in infrastructure technologies and financial service technologies. Source: Forbes #10 Bob Goodman—Bessemer Venture Partners Residence: Larchmont, N.Y. Key companies: BladeLogic, BroadSoft Inc., Flarion Technologies, IAG Research Goodman made an early investment in Broadsoft which went public last year and has a current market cap of $930 million. He also took BladeLogic public in 2007. Source: Forbes #9 Joel Cutler—General Catalyst Residence: Cambridge, Mass. Key companies: ITA Software, KAYAK Software Corp., GameLogic Cutler sold three portfolio companies, GameLogic, OLX, and Reveal Imaging, in last August alone. He also has investments in KAYAK which recently filed for its IPO. Source: Forbes #8 Sean Dalton—Highland Capital Partners Residence: Lexington, Mass. Key companies: Optasite Inc., P.A. Semi, Starent Networks Dalton is an electrical engineer and got his as a venture capitalist at Fidelity Capital. At Highland, he led early investments in Starent Networks, which was acquired by Cisco in 2009 for $2.9 billion. Source: Forbes #7 Terry McGuire—Polaris Venture Capital Residence: Boston, Mass. Key companies: GlycoFi, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., Adimab Inc. McGuire launched Polaris in 1996, since then, he has led investment in more than 25 successful companies. He was also once the chairman of the National Venture Capital Association. Source: Forbes #6 David Skok—Matrix Partners Residence: Boston, Mass. Key companies: Diligent Technologies, JBoss Group, Netezza Skok focuses on cloud computing and open source and open-source software. One of Skok's biggest accomplishments was early investment in Netezza which went public and was then acquired by IBM for $2.9 billion. Source: Forbes #5 Harry Weller—New Enterprise Associates Residence: Chevy Chase, Md. Key companies: Echo Global Logistics Inc., Sourcefire, Vonage, Groupon Inc. Weller was the second largest shareholder in Sourcefire which went public in 2007. Weller also helped New Enterprise gain an early investment in Groupon Inc. Source: Forbes #4 Jeremy Levine—Bessemer Venture Partners Residence: Larchmont, N.Y. Key companies: Gracenote, LinkedIn Corp., Quidsi Inc., Yelp! Inc. Levine is one of the youngest partners at Bessmer and has led investments in some of the most popular Web 2.0 properties. Levine was also one of the earliest investors in Yelp! Inc., in 2005 when the site only had 100,000 users. Source: Forbes #3 Josh Kopelman—First Round Capital Residence: Philadelphia, Penn.

Key companies: IronPort Systems, LinkedIn Kopelman founded Half.com, an online books marketplace, and sold it to eBay for $350 million. With winnings from Half.com, Kopelman made his first investment, and then formed First Round Capital. Source: Forbes #2 Fred Wilson—Union Square Ventures Residence: New York City

Key companies: comScore, Tacoda, Zynga Game Network Inc., Twitter Inc., Etsy Wilson runs a popular blog, A VC, that gets more than 50,000 visits a week and is syndicated on other websites. His early investments in now public and popular web companies like Twitter, have helped him move to the top in the VC world. Source: Forbes #1 Peter Barris—New Enterprise Associates Residence: Chevy Chase, Md. Key companies: Groupon Inc., Vonage, Neutral Tandem, InnerWorkings LLC, Eco Global Logistics Inc. Barris saw promise in Groupon in the early days, back when Groupon was still The Point, and he now serves on the board. Barris has led investments in more than 25 companies that have gone public or completed acquisition. Source: Forbes Here's another way a VC can help you: 11 Candid Truths About Entrepreneurship From VC Mark Suster >>



