PHOTOS: The Boston neighbourhood That Was Demolished To Make Way For Logan Airport

Photo: Michael Philip Manheim / EPA (via Flickr)
The East Boston area along Neptune Road was once a vibrant community of row houses and tree-lined streets.The expansion of Logan Airport started overtaking the neighbourhood in 1960s and 1970s. Local residents tried to fight the plan, but eventually had relocated.
The last house on Neptune Road was demolished in 2009.
We came across a collection of photos by Michael Philip Manheim who documented life in the neighbourhood on Neptune Road in 1973 and 1974, when residents were still trying to fight the expansion plans and aeroplanes were scraping their roofs.
John Vitagliano, Manager of the East Boston Little City Hall and Chairman of the Winthrop Noise Abatement Committee, Points Out on Aerial Photograph the Section of Neptune Road and Logan Airport Runway
Well-kept Backyards are the Rule in East Boston Where Homeowners Take Great Pride in Their neighbourhood
Near Logan Airport - aeroplane Coming in for Landing Over Frankfort Street at Lovell Street Intersection
Matthew Vieira Stands in the Very Place Where, Some 30-Five Years Ago, He Took These Pictures of His Children
Once Neptune Road Led to Wood Island Park and the Sea. Now It Is Bounded by a Fence and the Logan Airport Runway Area
20 Years Ago the MBTA (Metropolitan Boston Transit Authority) Line from Revere to Boston Was Allowed to Go Above Ground at Neptune Road
A Side of the MBTA (Metropolitan Boston Transit Authority) Pedestrian Bridge That Links the Split Segments of Neptune Road
Logan Airport Area. neighbourhood Boys Play Rough with an Abandoned Car behind the Wood Island Station of the MBTA
Children Play Ball in Front of Their Homes on Neptune Road Logan Airport Is at the End of the Street
Residents of the Community Bordering on Logan Airport Are Engaged in a Continuous Struggle with Massport
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.