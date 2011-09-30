PHOTOS: The Boston neighbourhood That Was Demolished To Make Way For Logan Airport

Photo: Michael Philip Manheim / EPA (via Flickr)

The East Boston area along Neptune Road was once a vibrant community of row houses and tree-lined streets.The expansion of Logan Airport started overtaking the neighbourhood in 1960s and 1970s. Local residents tried to fight the plan, but eventually had relocated.



The last house on Neptune Road was demolished in 2009.

We came across a collection of photos by Michael Philip Manheim who documented life in the neighbourhood on Neptune Road in 1973 and 1974, when residents were still trying to fight the expansion plans and aeroplanes were scraping their roofs.

