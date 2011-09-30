PHOTOS: The Boston neighbourhood That Was Demolished To Make Way For Logan Airport

The East Boston area along Neptune Road was once a vibrant community of row houses and tree-lined streets.The expansion of Logan Airport started overtaking the neighbourhood in 1960s and 1970s. Local residents tried to fight the plan, but eventually had relocated.

The last house on Neptune Road was demolished in 2009.

We came across a collection of photos by Michael Philip Manheim who documented life in the neighbourhood on Neptune Road in 1973 and 1974, when residents were still trying to fight the expansion plans and aeroplanes were scraping their roofs.

Jet Zooms Over Southwestern Side of Neptune Road

Logan Airport Looking Northeast from 16th Floor Observation Deck

Parking Fields at Logan Airport

Logan Airport - Construction of New Terminal

Parking Lot Near Logan Airport

Logan Airport - Construction of New Terminal on Right Boston Harbor in Background

Ground Activity at Logan Airport Seen from 16th Floor Observation Deck

Logan Airport - Control Tower and Runways Seen from 16th Floor Observation Deck

John Vitagliano, Manager of the East Boston Little City Hall and Chairman of the Winthrop Noise Abatement Committee, Points Out on Aerial Photograph the Section of Neptune Road and Logan Airport Runway

Well-kept Backyards are the Rule in East Boston Where Homeowners Take Great Pride in Their neighbourhood

Southwest Side of Neptune Road

The Anthony Brunos at Dinner in Their Home at 39 Neptune Road

Sandra Bruno Straightens a Pillow in the Living Room of Her Family's Home at 39 Neptune Road

Mary Bruno Hangs Laundry at Her Home at 39 Neptune Road at Her Right are Frankfort Street Homes

Anthony Bruno and Daughter Sandra in Front of Their Home at 39 Neptune Road near Logan Airport

Houses on Neptune Road Border Logan Airport Runway 15r-33l Delta Fuel Farm in Foreground

Looking North from Logan Airport's 16th Floor Observation Deck

Noise Meter, Held at Logan Airport End of Neptune Road Records Over 86 Decibels

Approaching MBTA (Metropolitan Boston Transit Authority) Train Records 87 Decibels on Noise Meter

Near Logan Airport - aeroplane Coming in for a Landing Over Neptune Road Backyards

Near Logan Airport - aeroplane Coming in for Landing Over Frankfort Street at Lovell Street Intersection

Looking Northeast Toward the Neptune Road Area - aeroplane Descending for Landing at Logan Airport

Residents React to Notice of Landlords' Meeting Posted in Market Window and Called by Massport

Looking Southeast Over Logan Airport Area

Matthew Vieira Stands in the Very Place Where, Some 30-Five Years Ago, He Took These Pictures of His Children

Constitution Beach - Within Sight and Sound of Logan Airport's Takeoff Runway 22r

Dr. Epstein of the Paris Street Clinic Examines Donna Delaney's Ears

Entrance to Paris Street Clinic

Mary Stack, Once of East Boston, (Logan Airport Area) Now Lives Some 10 Miles North in Saugus

Mary Stack, Refugee from the Logan Airport Area of East Boston

Carolyn Brobrek in Living Room of Her Home at 99 Cowper Street

Constitution Beach - Within Sight and Sound of Logan Airport's Takeoff Runway 22r

Constitution Beach - Within Sight and Sound of Logan Airport's Takeoff Runway 22r

Constitution Beach - Within Sight and Sound of Logan Airport's Takeoff Runway 22r

Once Neptune Road Led to Wood Island Park and the Sea. Now It Is Bounded by a Fence and the Logan Airport Runway Area

20 Years Ago the MBTA (Metropolitan Boston Transit Authority) Line from Revere to Boston Was Allowed to Go Above Ground at Neptune Road

A Side of the MBTA (Metropolitan Boston Transit Authority) Pedestrian Bridge That Links the Split Segments of Neptune Road

MBTA (Metropolitan Boston Transit Authority) Tracks Cut Across Neptune Road

Lovell Street Homes in Jet Aircraft Landing Pattern

Two Long-Time Residents of Neptune Road

Small Playground at Runway End of Neptune Road

Logan Airport Area. neighbourhood Boys Play Rough with an Abandoned Car behind the Wood Island Station of the MBTA

Logan Airport Area. Children Play in Neptune Court

Logan Airport Area. Lovell Street near the Intersection of Frankfort Street

Neptune Road and Frankfort Street

Matthew Vieira Cleans up after Massport (Massachusetts Port Authority) Fenced in Their Lot

On Lovell Street, Adjacent to Logan Airport. The Street Ends at Wood Island Transit Station

Building Under Construction, off Neptune Road

Airlines Food Services Building Construction Seen from Upper Level of Wood Island Statio

Children Play Ball in Front of Their Homes on Neptune Road Logan Airport Is at the End of the Street

Residents of the Community Bordering on Logan Airport Are Engaged in a Continuous Struggle with Massport

Logan Airport Area. Little League Game on Land Loaned by Massport

From a Hill at Orient Heights near the Northern (Revere) Boundary of East Boston

Looking Northeast Across Route C1 Elevated Highway

Near Logan Airport - aeroplane Coming in for a Landing Over Neptune Road Homes

