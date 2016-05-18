I just dumped Apple's email app for this new iPhone app and I'm never going back

Like many of you, I spend most of my days reading and responding to emails.

Much of the time I’ll do this on my phone. And over the last eight years or so, that’s meant using Apple’s built-in Mail app for the iPhone. It’s not the best, but it’s awfully convenient.

Over the years I’ve tried countless alternatives in an attempt to dethrone Apple’s default email app. Some of them were excellent — Acompli, which Microsoft bought and turned into Outlook, was one standout — but I always ended up returning to Apple’s default for one reason or another.

But now I think I’ve finally found the right email app for me. For the last two weeks, I’ve been using an app called EasilyDo Email. It has everything I want in an email app, plus some cool features I wouldn’t have even thought I wanted. More importantly, I’ve found this iPhone app to be simpler, faster, and better at email management than Apple’s Mail app. Check it out.

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

This is EasilyDo Email. It's a free app you can download right here. Dave Smith/Tech Insider The first thing you should know about Email from EasilyDo is that it's incredibly fast. For some reason Apple's Mail app always takes a long time to load, but everything loads instantly in this app. Dave Smith/Tech Insider EasilyDo's email app is also smart and proactive. It automatically scans your emails for purchases, receipts, attachments, calendar dates and more, and it will automatically put those emails into separate, appropriately-labelled folders. Dave Smith/Tech Insider These folders appear on your sidebar. It's super convenient. Dave Smith/Tech Insider One of my favourite features is the ability to customise what your swipes can do. EasilyDoMail.com You can choose to have long or short swipes -- either left or right -- to trash, flag, snooze, archive, and more. You can choose whatever configuration you'd like. I love having this level of control. Dave Smith/Tech Insider You can also customise your snooze settings. When you snooze a message, you can choose to be reminded later today, tomorrow, or next week. Within the app, you can choose when those specific alarms go off. Dave Smith/Tech Insider These are some of the settings you'll see on your sidebar. You can customise notifications and the ability to create different signatures for your different email accounts, for example. Dave Smith/Tech Insider If you own an iPhone 6s, you can even customise which settings can be easily toggled using 3D Touch. Dave Smith/Tech Insider See? Pretty nifty if you ask me. Dave Smith/Tech Insider To me, EasilyDo Email is the way to go if you own an iPhone. EasilyDoMail.com Not only is it faster than Apple's app, it offers more customisation and nifty features -- like the ability to easily unsend emails or unsubscribe from newsletters, all while still being delightfully simple and refined. Plus it's free. You can't beat that. You can download Email from EasilyDo right here. You won't be disappointed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.