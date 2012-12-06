The 10 Easiest Foreign Languages For English Speakers To Learn

Photo: Instagram/gliondel86
More and more Brits are finding their first job abroad.But how difficult is it to pick up the language?
Anne Merritt reveals the 10 easiest to learn from scratch.
We can thank William the Conqueror for excellent, colour, identity, and about 8000 other French-derived English words left over from the Norman occupation.
Linguists estimate that French has influenced up to a third of the modern English language, from the language of the courts in the 11th century to modern terms like je ne sais quoi, après-ski, and bourgeois.
For language learners, English has more in common lexically with French than any other Romance language.
This means that French vocabulary is more familiar, recognisable, and easy to comprehend.
Advanced French learners may struggle with its gendered nouns and 17 verb forms, but for conversational learning, it's relatively facile.
For language learners, a great feature of Spanish is its shallow orthographic depth -- that is, in most cases, words are written as pronounced.
This means that reading and writing in Spanish is a straightforward task.
Pronunciation is also fairly easy for native English speakers, with only 10 vowel and diphthong sounds (English has 20), and no unfamiliar phonemes except for the fun-to-pronounce letter ñ.
Grammatically speaking, Spanish has fewer irregularities that other Romance languages.
Spanish is also an attractive second language for English speakers because of its international status.
Spanish is an official language on three continents, and with growing economies in Latin and South America, it's a valuable professional skill.
In a Telegraph survey, 37 per cent of employers rated Spanish as a useful language to know.
Another West Germanic cousin of the English language, Dutch is both structurally and syntactically familiar for English speakers.
In terms of pronunciation and vocabulary, it parallels English in many ways, such as groen (green) or de oude man (the old man).
In addition to familiar Germanic root words, the Dutch language adopted many loan words from French, with familiar words like drogeren (drug) and blok (block).
Though some vowel sounds may be new for English speakers, Dutch pronunciation follows the English model of syllable stress, so pronouncing Dutch words is somewhat intuitive.
Dutch is similar to German, but because it has no cases and a less complicated grammatical system, many linguistic scholars consider Dutch to be the easiest language for English speakers.
The most romantic of Romance language, Italian has a Latin-rooted vocabulary which allows for many Italian/English cognates, including foresta (forest), calendario (calendar), and ambizioso (ambitious).
Like Spanish, the shallow orthographic depth of Italian makes it a highly readable language, especially since the Italian alphabet, at 21 letters, is actually simpler than English.
Uniquely Italian phonemes like --ace or --ghi are regular and quite easy for English speakers to master.
What's more, Italian sentence structure is highly rhythmic, with most words ending in vowels.
This adds a musicality to the spoken language which makes it fairly simple to understand, and undeniably fun to produce.
Esperanto advocate Leo Tolstoy claimed to have learned it in four hours.
Most linguists class it among the easiest languages to learn, especially for Indo-European language speakers.
Though not an official language in any one country, Esperanto has been recognised by the French Academy of Sciences and UNESCO, and now has an estimated 2 million speakers worldwide.
Created in the late 19th century, this nationally and politically neutral language was constructed for easy acquisition.
What makes this man-made language so simple to learn? The spelling system is regular and phonetic, and the rules of grammar are simple and designed without irregularities.
Words are constructed building-block style out of regularised prefixes, roots, and suffixes.
Words compound logically, as we see in birdokanto (birdsong), akvobirdo (waterfowl), akvomelono (watermelon).
