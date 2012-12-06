The 10 Easiest Foreign Languages For English Speakers To Learn

We can thank William the Conqueror for excellent, colour, identity, and about 8000 other French-derived English words left over from the Norman occupation.

Linguists estimate that French has influenced up to a third of the modern English language, from the language of the courts in the 11th century to modern terms like je ne sais quoi, après-ski, and bourgeois.

For language learners, English has more in common lexically with French than any other Romance language.

This means that French vocabulary is more familiar, recognisable, and easy to comprehend.

Advanced French learners may struggle with its gendered nouns and 17 verb forms, but for conversational learning, it's relatively facile.