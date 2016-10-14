How changing the way you stand can instantly make you look more successful

What if you could change peoples’ perception of you for the better in an instant? What if you could exude success and confidence before you even opened your mouth?

Well, as it turns out, you can.

All you need to do is fix your stance, according to Dr. Lillian Glass, a communications and body language expert and author of “Toxic People.”

“People will immediately perceive you as being more successful if you keep your head up, stand up straight, and look directly at the other persons face,” she recently told Business Insider.

There’s a lot of science to back up Glass’s advice.

As The Economist previously reported, a Northwestern University study found that: “Those who walk around with their heads held high not only get the respect of others, they seem also to respect themselves.”

Meanwhile, Remy Melina reported for Live Science that University of Southern California researchers discovered that people with good posture are able to “tolerate more distress,” while a joint study by Harvard Business School and Columbia University noted that individuals who adopt “high power poses” like standing up straight and taking up space tend to feel and behave more like leaders.

So if you want to be viewed as more successful, fix your posture and reap the benefits.

