EA's New Poster Child: 'Iron' Mike Tyson

Thanks to a new deal with Electronic Arts (ERTS), ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson is coming back to video games.

Back in the 80’s, Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out! was one of the most well-known and beloved of all games for that generation’s Nintendo console. Of course, that was before allegations of spousal abuse, a conviction for rape, and that unfortunate ear biting incident.

But now ‘Iron’ Mike is back. EA announced today Mike (along with boxing legend Muhammad Ali) will appear on the cover, and as a playable character, in EA’s upcoming Fight Night Round 4.

Smart move: We think gamers will embrace Iron Mike both out of nostalgia for Punch Out! and for their fond memories of his career. Besides, no one in gaming cared when Activision (ATVI) kept up its endorsements from pot-smoking Olympian Michael Phelps.

