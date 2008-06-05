EA's 'Madden', Other Games Will Get In-Game Ads On PS3 (SNE, ERTS)

More ads are coming to your gaming console, courtesy of Sony (SNE) and in-game advertising agency IGA Worldwide, which used today’s WSJ ($) to announce an in-game ad deal. First publisher to jump on board: Electronic Arts (ERTS), which will use IGA to put ads in upcoming editions of ‘Madden’ and other games.



The much-hyped in-game ad business is still small: Jonathan Epstein, CEO of in-game ad company Double Fusion, estimates that it’s a $500 million industry with about half of that going to casual games. But high hopes still exist: Yankee Group analyst Mike Goodman projects ad revenue could near $1 billion by 2011, according to the WSJ.

