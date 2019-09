Hoping to tap the gaming market that’s made rival Zynga a $200 million per year company, Electronic Arts (ERTS) subsidiary Playfish plans to release a version Madden Football for Facebook.



“We have to make ‘Madden’ more accessible. You’ll see us on Facebook going forward,” EA Sports president Peter Moore told Bloomberg.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.