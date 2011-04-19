EA's 'Fewer And Bigger Brands' Strategy Doubles FPS Marketshare For Company

By M.H. Williams



Last week in a media gathering in London, Electronic Arts UK marketing director Stuart Lang outlined the company’s continuing strategy for the future. Lang explained EA’s four key principles: fewer and bigger brands, more digital content and consumer outreach, a larger free-to-play business, and more new IPs.

“Our fewer and bigger brands strategy is already paying off, ensuring we deliver high quality products and services on a consistent basis,” he said.

EA market share for shooters jumped from 8 per cent to 16 per cent in 2010, and Bulletstorm and Crysis 2 have the company off to a great start, with Battlefield 3 following in the fourth quarter. Lang called it “the strongest release in the sector this year.”

He also pointed to EA’s recent expansion of its racing brand with 2010’s Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit and 2011’s Shift 2 Unleashed. With both titles publisher has “re-invigorated the racing category and put the Need for Speed franchise once again at the forefront of the genre, commercially and critically”. Many reviewers highlighted the inclusion of the new Autolog feature as a big win for the franchise.

Finally Lang mentioned a number of original titles and independent content coming from EA in the future, citing games like Portal 2, American McGee’s Alice: Madness Returns, Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning and Shadows of the Damned.

“One question thrown up by the fewer/bigger strategy is are we neglecting new IP and new genres – and that is resolutely not the case, far from it,” he closed.

Can EA keep up the heat and take the crown back from Activision Blizzard?

