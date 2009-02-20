EA's Answer To Wii Fit Confirmed For May

Over the holidays, we noted pretty much the only highly-desired hard-to-find items were Amazon’s (AMZN) Kindle and Nintendo’s (NTDOY) Wii Fit.

But competition is finally coming to the Wii Fit: Electronic Arts’ (ERTS) Wii Fit clone “EA Sports Active” will hit stores May 19. EA’s Wii-only “game” (yeah, we’ll call it a video game) is expected to sell for $60, versus $90 for the Wii Fit.

Crucial difference beyond the price: The Wii Fit favours Japanese-style exercises — think stretching and balance — versus EA’s expected emphasis on cardio and weight loss. There’s also endorsements from Bob Greene, Oprah’s favourite fitness coach, whatever’s that’s worth.

If EA sticks with the $60 price point (Nintendo sticks to $90) “EA Sports Active” could sell very well indeed. Just like all forms of exercise, most of the people we know with a Wii Fit stop using it after 4 or 5 times. On some level people know that (even if they won’t consciously admit it), so why not get the cheaper (and newer!) one?

