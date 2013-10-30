A Decade Of Observing Earth From Space Has Given Us These Breathtaking Views [PHOTOS]

The European Space Agencymay never have had the glamour of the Apollo missions or space shuttle launches, but they’ve quietly launched some of the most advanced Earth observation satellites around.

The ESA’s Envistat satellite was the largest Earth observation satellite ever built.

Since 2002, it has circled the Earth, collecting invaluable information on our environment and the advancing danger of climate change. Contact with Envistat was suddenly lost in April 2012, but the wealth of information it collected remains.

Every week, the European Space Agency releases a new satellite image taken by Envistat and other Earth-observation satellites launched by ESA and other space agencies. They show incredible places on Earth, from the Sahara Desert to volcanoes in the Congo, in ways we’ve never seen before.

