This $1.7 million camper van built on a Ford F-750 can sleep 6 people and go off-road in any season — see inside

EarthRoamer The EarthRoamer XV-HD.

EarthRoamer has created a $US1.7 million tiny home on wheels built on a four-wheel-drive Ford F-750: the EarthRoamer XV-HD.

EarthRoamer specialises in producing expedition vehicles that counter the idea of a “traditional RV lifestyle” by creating a more self-sufficient and rugged camper van.

There’s a shower, toilet, fully functioning kitchen, living space, dining area, and bed bunk.

In line with this motto, the XV-HD has been optimised for off-roading during every season.

“The HD is our most innovative product yet,” president and COO of EarthRoamer Tyler Tatro said in a statement. “It utilises state-of-the-art construction and systems to bring comfort and functionality to the next level.”

The tiny Ford home’s 6.7-litre Powerstroke engine gives it 330 horsepower and 725 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, EarthRoamer optimised it for off-roading by giving it 46-inch wheels, rear air suspension with shocks, hydraulic levelling, a winch, and LED lights.

Amenities inside the XV-HD include a bunk, living space, dining area, fully-functioning kitchen, and two bathrooms (one with a shower, and one with the toilet). The two bathroom resources are kept in separate “rooms” so they can be utilised by two people at the same time.

Keep scrolling to see the tiny home on wheels, which is much more expensive than some other #VanLife builds:

“The EarthRoamer XV-HD is the answer for those looking to explore the backcountry without sacrificing space or amenities,” the company wrote in a statement.

It has 2,100 watts of solar energy capabilities and a 20,000-watt lithium-ion battery.

Its fuel tank can hold 115 gallons of diesel fuel, making it equipped for long travels.

The XV-HD is 35 feet long, 8.5 feet wide, and 13.2 feet tall, allowing occupants to stand up without having to crouch or lean over.

Its interior has been “intelligently designed,” according to its maker.

The foundation of the home is made from a fibreglass body using “vacuum infusing technology” to create a strong yet lightweight home, the company says.

XV-HD’s interior is insulated with closed-cell foam.

The kitchen has a Bosch microwave, sink, and electric stovetop.

A television is embedded into the walls and cabinet to maximise the tiny home’s space.

The XV-HD also has a Bose Surround Sound system for entertaining.

The shower is in a separate space from the toilet so two different people can utilise the bathroom resources at the same time.

There are hidden stairs — which doubles as drawers — that bring customers up to the bunk.

The exterior of the van includes a slide-out kitchen and retractable awning with dimmable LED lights.

There’s also an external shower for cleaning off before stepping into the tiny home.

In-floor heating provides warmth for colder nights.

There’s a touch screen master control centre that provides information on the vehicle’s status, such as its battery and tank levels.

Air conditioning is pumped via two roof-mounted units.

The air can be concentrated in only the bedroom area to save energy.

Electricity is provided via a power take-off hydraulic generator.

The home can hold 250 gallons of freshwater and 125 gallons of black water.

There’s a “store vehicle” button that automatically shuts down all systems and components.

The floor plan is customisable and there are currently three XV-HDs in production.

The next customer can get it delivered as early as late 2021.

