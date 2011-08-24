Earthquake Rocks East Coast

At approximately 2PM EST today, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake rocked the east coast, hitting New York City, Washington D.C. and the surrounding New Jersey and Virginia areas. Experts say the quake was based in Virginia.



As the New York Times reports, “Fire alarms sounded throughout the downtown business district in Washington on an otherwise bright and sunny afternoon. There were no obvious signs of damage or disruption.”

Officials also reported that minutes after the quake, several government buildings – including the Capitol and Pentagon – were evacuated, sending 1,000s of people into the streets of downtown Washington.. Meanwhile, in New York City, on-the-ground reports indicated office buildings throughout Manhattan were also evacuated.

There is no report yet of damages.

