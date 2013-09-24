7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southern Pakistan, Many Deaths Expected

A earthquake of 7.8 magnitude has struck southern Pakistan, about 258 northwest of Karachi, at a depth of about 9 miles. The area is not densely populated — but it is a poor area where most structures are vulnerable to earthquake shaking.

Here is a local liveblog from The Tribune in Pakistan. Many deaths are expected.

As of 10 EDT there have been 25 deaths reported.

There are reports that the quake was felt as far as Delhi, which is more than 1,000 miles away.

It is the largest earthquake in Pakistan since 2005, when a 7.6 earthquake hit Kashmir. More than 87,500 died, 138,000 were injured and more than 3.5 million were rendered homeless.

In April a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southeast Iran, bordering Pakistan. At least 35 people were killed and 150 injured in southwestern Pakistan.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

