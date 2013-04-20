7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes China

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake has hit China in Western Sichuan at 8:02 AM Beijing time.



This is according to the China Earthquake Networks centre via Xinhua News.

The USGS has measured the earthquake at 6.9.

Sichuan is far inland. See map below.

So far, there are no reports if injuries or major damage. However, the event happened just minutes ago.

In 2008, an earthquake hit the Sichuan, killing an estimated 68,000 people.

