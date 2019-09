A 5.4 earthquake hit southwest China this morning, killing at least 19 and injuring over 150.



The quake toppled houses and damaged a hotel and a supermarket, according to the AP.

Shanghai markets are down 1.5%, along with the rest of the world. This could be one factor scaring investors.

