Earthquake Rocks California Near San Francisco Bay Area

A significant earthquake rocked the San Francisco Bay area early Sunday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck 51 miles southwest of Sacramento — close to Napa Valley. The earthquake hit about 6.7 miles deep, which constitutes as a shallow earthquake.

Here’s the map of the earthquake’s epicentre:

Users on Twitter reported power outages in Napa, Sonoma, and other spots throughout the area. The California Highway Patrol in Santa Rosa said there were widespread power outages in the area, including multiple power poles down. The CHP said there was no visible damage on overpasses and bridges in the area.







so scary power out it Sonoma – anyone else?

Earthquake. Power out, shattered glass everywhere.

Power out here in Napa. Stuff fell of shelf here. Very big initial jolt. Disorienting.

There were no immediate reports of injuries stemming from the earthquake. Napa police said on Twitter that they were actively working the area for earthquake-related issues.

Here are some photos from the Twittersphere:







In napa. biggest ever pic.twitter.com/yLYMnC9Q54

What that looked/felt like for in laws in Napa. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/avTYVedRkn

Damage from #earthquake to my sister’s kitchen in #napa .Thankfully nothing to major in this room of her apartment. pic.twitter.com/yMUbztKSlu

Lighting fixtures in lobby of my hotel in Napa after earthquake @WTAE pic.twitter.com/SHFcoC6cJA

The map of the earthquake’s intensity shows a wide range where it was felt:

