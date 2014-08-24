Earthquake Rocks California Near San Francisco Bay Area

Brett LoGiurato

A significant earthquake rocked the San Francisco Bay area early Sunday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck 51 miles southwest of Sacramento — close to Napa Valley. The earthquake hit about 6.7 miles deep, which constitutes as a shallow earthquake.

Here’s the map of the earthquake’s epicentre:

California earthquakeUSGS

Users on Twitter reported power outages in Napa, Sonoma, and other spots throughout the area. The California Highway Patrol in Santa Rosa said there were widespread power outages in the area, including multiple power poles down. The CHP said there was no visible damage on overpasses and bridges in the area.



There were no immediate reports of injuries stemming from the earthquake. Napa police said on Twitter that they were actively working the area for earthquake-related issues.

Here are some photos from the Twittersphere:



The map of the earthquake’s intensity shows a wide range where it was felt:

Earthquake intensity mapUSGS

This post has been updated.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.