Earthquake Researchers Are Stunned By Their Six-Year Prison Sentence

L’aquila, Italy after April 2009 earthquake.

Photo: wolfango/Flickr

Today six earthquake researchers and one government official were sentenced to six years in jail for their failure to adequately warn the public of the risk of an earthquake. One struck a week later, killing 309 people in L’Aquila, Italy.CBCnews has a quote from one of the Italian researchers, Enzo Boschi, former head of the national Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology:



“I am dejected, desperate,” Boschi said after the verdict. “I thought I would have been acquitted. I still don’t understand what I was convicted of.”

Another convicted defendant, Bernardo De Bernardinis, a former official of the national Civil Protection agency, said “I consider myself innocent before God and men.”

They will spend six years in prison and have to pay about $130,000 to 29 of the victims families. There’s been substantial outcry from scientists, science writers and non-scientists alike on twitter, since there’s no way to predict earthquakes.

The researchers won’t go to prison until after an appeals process, if they decide to go forward with an appeal, which seems very likely considering their shock at the outcome of their trial.

