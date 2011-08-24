EARTHQUAKE PROOF: How Skyscrapers Survive An Earthquake

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake just hit in Virginia, and aftershocks shook the East coast. And according to USGS, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake should only cause moderate damage, and $100 million in economic loss.So far, there is no major damage, and there are no reported injuries.



The skyscrapers of NYC and the government buildings of D.C. were fine in this minor quake, but would we be ok with a more serious earthquake?

We should consider following the same earthquake resistant building standards that all Japanese buildings currently follow.

Videos of earthquake-resistant Tokyo skyscrapers swaying in the quake show a miracle of modern engineering, without them the earthquake back in March could have been much worse.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.